Left Menu

UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Turkey after Security Council fails to renew approval

Syrian President Bashar Assad opened two additional crossing points from Turkey to increase the flow of assistance to quake victims, and he extended their operation for three months in May until mid-August.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:08 IST
UN ends aid to northwest Syria from Turkey after Security Council fails to renew approval

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday failed to approve either of two rival resolutions authorizing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria's rebel-held northwest from neighbouring Turkey, officially ending a U.N. operation that was vital to helping 4.1 million people.

Russia vetoed a compromise resolution that would have extended the operation through the Bab al-Hawa crossing for nine months, and which was supported by 13 of the 15 council members. A rival Russian resolution that would have extended the aid deliveries for six months but added new requirements failed to get the minimum nine "yes" votes for approval.

The delivery of aid to the Idlib area has increased significantly following the devastation caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that ravaged southern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Feb. 8. Syrian President Bashar Assad opened two additional crossing points from Turkey to increase the flow of assistance to quake victims, and he extended their operation for three months in May until mid-August. Those crossings were not mentioned in either resolution and Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia indicated they will remain open for now.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023