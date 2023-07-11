Left Menu

Japan''s leader holds security, business talks in Poland on his way to NATO summit

The prime ministers of Poland and Japan held talks on Tuesday on security, Russias war on Ukraine and the strengthening of business ties. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Warsaw on his way to a NATO summit in Lithuania, which borders Poland.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:17 IST
Japan''s leader holds security, business talks in Poland on his way to NATO summit
  • Country:
  • Poland

The prime ministers of Poland and Japan held talks on Tuesday on security, Russia's war on Ukraine and the strengthening of business ties. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Warsaw on his way to a NATO summit in Lithuania, which borders Poland. The talks focused on security in the region, where another Polish neighbor, Ukraine, has been fighting for almost 17 months to repel Russia's invasion, according to Morawiecki's office. Ukraine has been seeking a timetable for joining NATO. Japan joined Western countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

Kishida and Morawiecki also discussed strengthening economic ties after a time of stagnation during the pandemic. Poland welcomed a recent large investment by Japanese air-conditioning giant Daikin Industries Ltd. The leaders agreed to increase cooperation in the areas of advanced technologies, cybersecurity, liquified gas and railways. Kishida also visited Warsaw in March, when he expressed Japan's backing for Poland's military and humanitarian support of Ukraine and announced a special financial program to aid Poland's efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023