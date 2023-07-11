UK antitrust regulator ready to consider revisions to Microsoft's Activision purchase
Britain's antitrust regulator said it was ready to consider proposals to restructure Microsoft's planned acquisition of videogame maker Activision Blizzard in light of a U.S. court ruling which said the deal could go ahead.
"We stand ready to consider any proposals from Microsoft to restructure the transaction in a way that would address the concerns set out in our Final Report," a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) spokesperson said in a statement.
"In order to be able to prioritise work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and all parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."
