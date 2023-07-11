Left Menu

US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven

The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed.

PTI | Dearborn | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:23 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:23 IST
US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
  • Country:
  • United States

US auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years. The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. Investigators contacted some of the owners and found 25 reports of minor injuries.

Many reported a popping noise when they opened the door as a bracket begins to separate. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed. Ford says it's working with the agency to support the investigation.

NHTSA says the probe will determine whether the problem creates an unreasonable risk to highway safety. The agency could seek a recall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023