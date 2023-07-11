Rajnath Singh inaugurates HAL's regional office in Malaysia to facilitate close defence industrial collaboration

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the regional office of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Kuala Lumpur to facilitate close defence industrial collaboration between India and Malaysia.

''In a major defence export outreach activity, the HAL's first ever Regional Marketing Office was opened in the presence of RM Shri @rajnathsingh at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. This regional office will cater to the South East Asian region and will also assist other Defence PSUs in getting orders,'' his office tweeted.

HAL is an Indian Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DSPU), akin to GLC in Malaysia. HAL will assume the role of a one-stop agency to facilitate collaboration between Indian and Malaysian companies.

''As the first overseas office of HAL, it symbolises the potential for closer defence industrial collaboration between India and Malaysia and also, the South East Asian Region,'' said Singh, who is here on a three-day visit to Malaysia.

Later, a release issued by the Ministry of Defence said that recognising defence exports as a key pillar of sustainable growth of the Indian defence industry, Singh inaugurated the HAL's Regional Office in Kuala Lumpur.

''This Regional Office will facilitate close defence industrial collaboration between India and Malaysia. It will also serve as a hub for the HAL's engagement with the wider South-East Asian region and act as a window for other Indian Defense PSUs,'' it added.

Singh twice interacted with the Indian diaspora. The first community interaction included ministers and senior officials of Government of Malaysia and eminent personalities from polity, culture and the industry, the release said.

Malaysia is home to the second largest members of the Persons of Indian Origin and has a significant presence of the NRI community.

During the event, Singh appreciated the rich legacy of Indian classical art tradition in Malaysia as witnessed in the presentations of Odissi dance as well as the Carnatic and Hindustani music performances by renowned Malaysian artistes.

In a separate event, he interacted with the members of the diverse and vibrant Indian community in Malaysia, including the leaders and members of various Indian community organisations in the country. He appreciated their deep-rooted and close connect with India.

Singh acknowledged the role of the Indian diaspora in the growth story of India and encouraged them to work honestly for the shared prosperity of India and Malaysia, underlining the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the release added.

He visited the Ramakrishna Mission in Petaling Jaya and offered tributes to Swami Vivekananda, calling him a 'Global Youth Icon'. He said the spiritual leader's statue is a testimony to the rich legacy of Indian heritage and culture in Malaysia.

''Blessed to begin the day by paying a visit to the Ramakrishna Mission in Kuala Lumpur. Offered my tributes to 'Global Youth Icon' Swami Vivekananda ji,'' he tweeted.

''This statue, unveiled by Prime Minister @narendramodi in 2015, is a testimony to the rich legacy of Indian heritage and culture in Malaysia,'' he said.

Singh also visited the Batu Caves temple premises, which houses the statue of Lord Murugan, made by Indian artisans.

He was received by Batu Caves Temple Committee Chairman Tan Sri Nadarajah, along with members of the Indian diaspora.

''RM @rajnathsingh visited the iconic Batu Caves temple premises, overlooked by the magnificent statue of Lord Murugan. He was received with Urumi procession by the Batu Caves Temple Committee Chairman Tan Sri Nadarajah and large Malaysian Indian Community as well as NRIs based in Malaysia. @hcikl,'' the Defence Ministry tweeted.

Located at a 400 million-year-old limestone hill, Batu Caves is home to a series of caves and the famed 272-step Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Murugan.

Singh also visited the Torana Gate at Brickfields, a symbol of friendship between India and Malaysia, which was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in November 2015. He also visited Kortumalai Ganesar Temple, Kuala Lumpur and offered prayers.

This is the first bilateral visit after the establishment of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership, which was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia in 2015.

On Monday, India and Malaysia agreed to amend a key MoU signed in 1993 to enhance military-to-military and technology cooperation, as Singh held productive talks with the country's top leadership, including Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to realise the full potential of their strategic partnership.

Singh also met Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan and discussed initiatives to further expand bilateral defence ties, with a particular focus on identifying ways to strengthen industrial cooperation.

