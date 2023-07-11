Left Menu

Diversity, unity of people in India example to world: BJP spokesperson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:25 IST
BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam on Tuesday said unity among people of different faiths in India is an example for the world as he lauded National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's remarks about followers of various religions coexisting in harmony for centuries in the country.

''If there is diversity anywhere in the world, it is in India. It can be presented as a case study to the world,'' Islam said in a statement.

There can be some stray incidents but those happen everywhere in the world, he said, asserting that India is an example of people of different persuasion co-existing in harmony.

Doval on Tuesday said India has been a melting pot of cultures and religions that have co-existed in harmony for centuries, and Islam occupies a unique and significant ''position of pride'' amongst the religious groups in the country.

Doval's remarks came during an event here at the India Islamic Cultural Centre where Muslim World League Secretary General Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who is on a visit to India, also addressed the gathering.

