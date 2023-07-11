Three held for killing mason during robbery bid in Delhi's Amar Colony

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a mason for resisting being robbed by them in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Raja (26), Rahul (30), residents of Sri Niwas Puri, and Love Kush (25), a resident of near Samudayik Bhawan Jhuggi, they said.

On June 27, police received information that Birender, a resident of Sri Niwas Puri, was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with stab injuries. He succumbed during treatment, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police analysed various CCTV footage and. Later, police traced three accused who stabbed the victim and nabbed them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Interrogation revealed that Raja had a housekeeping job, Kush used to work in a garments shop in Lajpat Nagar and Rahul was an auto-rickshaw driver. However, they were jobless nowadays, police said.

The victim was a mason and was going to his home after finishing double shift, they said.

The three accused disclosed that in order to fund their addiction of alcohol and drugs, they planned to rob a person near Cambridge School, Sri Niwas Puri.

They attempted to rob the victim of his bag as Rahul and Love Kush grabbed him from behind. The victim was alert and saved himself from being robbed. This enraged the trio, following which Raja stabbed him in the abdomen, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)