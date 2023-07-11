"Ukraine will make NATO stronger", Zelenskiy says in summit town
Ukraine will make NATO stronger, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskiy told a crowd in central Vilnius during a NATO summit in the town, adding that the military alliance would make his country safer and it deserved to be allowed to join.
"NATO will make Ukraine safer, Ukraine will make NATO stronger", he said.
