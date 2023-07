Security Council fails to reach consensus on Syria aid lifeline

Life-saving assistance to millions in northwest Syria is at risk after the UN Security Council on Tuesday failed to adopt either of two competing resolutions to extend cross-border aid delivery from Türkiye. The disruption comes as humanitarian needs are at an all-time high after more than 12 years of war and in the wake of the devastating double earthquakes that struck the region in February. The UN and partners were hoping for a 12-month extension of the mandate to transport aid through the Bab al-Hawa crossing point – a lifeline for four million people in northwest Syria, the last opposition stronghold. ## Rival resolutions The first draft resolution, tabled by Brazil and Switzerland, called for a nine-month extension. Speaking before the vote, Brazilian Ambassador Sérgio França Danese said they "spared no effort to try to achieve a text as consensual as possible." Although 13 of the 15 countries voted in favour of the resolution, it was struck down by a no vote from Russia, one of the Council's five permanent member. China, another permanent member, abstained. The second resolution for a six-month extension was submitted by Russia, which China supported. Three countries voted against and 10 abstained. ### More to follow on this story soon...

