Left Menu

Three Delhi ministers review relief measures as Yamuna swells above danger mark

The department has commenced the evacuation of individuals residing in lower regions of the Yamuna and transporting them to safer areas, he added.Rai said the relief centre near Rajghat DTC depot is presently hosting 126 individuals, and strict instructions have been issued to officials to provide comprehensive basic facilities.Bharadwaj told PTI Video that arrangements of mattresses and free food have been made by the city government.As the water level in Yamuna river has exceeded the danger mark, people living along the banks are being evacuated to safer areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:48 IST
Three Delhi ministers review relief measures as Yamuna swells above danger mark
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Cabinet ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai and Raaj Kumar Anand reviewed relief measures being undertaken by the government at various sites as the water rose above the danger mark in the Yamuna River.

Rai conducted an inspection of the relief camp situated near Rajghat DTC Depot. Bharadwaj visited a relief camp near Akshardham Temple while Anand paid a visit to a camp near the Shastri Park metro station.

The government has established approximately 2,700 centres/tents, and presently, around 27,000 individuals have registered to reside in these shelters, according to a government statement.

Rai told reporters, ''Heavy rainfall in northern India has resulted in a rapid rise in the water levels of the Yamuna. Additionally, a significant volume of water is continuously being released from the Hathinikund barrage, leading to the Yamuna water levels surpassing the danger mark in Delhi''.

''However, the Kejriwal government is mobilising all necessary resources to address the imminent threats. The department has commenced the evacuation of individuals residing in lower regions of the Yamuna and transporting them to safer areas,'' he added.

Rai said the relief centre near Rajghat DTC depot is presently hosting 126 individuals, and strict instructions have been issued to officials to provide comprehensive basic facilities.

Bharadwaj told PTI Video that arrangements of mattresses and free food have been made by the city government.

''As the water level in Yamuna river has exceeded the danger mark, people living along the banks are being evacuated to safer areas. Arrangements of mattresses and free food have been made by the Delhi Government,'' he said.

Anand said the Delhi government is prepared to deal with any situation and people are being shifted from submerged areas.

A high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat by the Social Welfare Minister to go over all the relief work being done for the benefit of the flood affected people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023