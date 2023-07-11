Three Delhi ministers review relief measures as Yamuna swells above danger mark

Delhi Cabinet ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai and Raaj Kumar Anand reviewed relief measures being undertaken by the government at various sites as the water rose above the danger mark in the Yamuna River.

Rai conducted an inspection of the relief camp situated near Rajghat DTC Depot. Bharadwaj visited a relief camp near Akshardham Temple while Anand paid a visit to a camp near the Shastri Park metro station.

The government has established approximately 2,700 centres/tents, and presently, around 27,000 individuals have registered to reside in these shelters, according to a government statement.

Rai told reporters, ''Heavy rainfall in northern India has resulted in a rapid rise in the water levels of the Yamuna. Additionally, a significant volume of water is continuously being released from the Hathinikund barrage, leading to the Yamuna water levels surpassing the danger mark in Delhi''.

''However, the Kejriwal government is mobilising all necessary resources to address the imminent threats. The department has commenced the evacuation of individuals residing in lower regions of the Yamuna and transporting them to safer areas,'' he added.

Rai said the relief centre near Rajghat DTC depot is presently hosting 126 individuals, and strict instructions have been issued to officials to provide comprehensive basic facilities.

Bharadwaj told PTI Video that arrangements of mattresses and free food have been made by the city government.

''As the water level in Yamuna river has exceeded the danger mark, people living along the banks are being evacuated to safer areas. Arrangements of mattresses and free food have been made by the Delhi Government,'' he said.

Anand said the Delhi government is prepared to deal with any situation and people are being shifted from submerged areas.

A high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat by the Social Welfare Minister to go over all the relief work being done for the benefit of the flood affected people.

