Left Menu

Couple ties knot online amid rain fury in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:49 IST
Couple ties knot online amid rain fury in Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

When foul weather and blocked roads made it impossible for Ashish Singha to take his 'baraat' from Kotgarh in Shimla to marry Shivani Thakur in Kullu's Bhuntar, the families found another way to solemnise the union -- video conferencing.

Rain pounded Himachal Pradesh for three consecutive days since Saturday, triggering flash floods and landslides, damaging houses and leaving at least 31 people dead.

Ashish Singha was scheduled to reach Bhuntar on Monday with the wedding procession.

The Kullu district was the epicentre of the recent disaster. Therefore family members decided to hold the wedding online, former legislator of Theog assembly constituency Rakesh Singha told the PTI on Tuesday.

He said the government had advised people to avoid travel and as such the union was solemnised through video conferencing, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023