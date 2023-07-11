Left Menu

Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly to begin from July 28

The cabinet approved the proposal of convening the 12th session monsoon of the fifth Jharkhand legislative assembly from July 28 to August 4. As many as 35 proposals were approved by the cabinet including the setting up of Netarhat Tourism Development Authority under the chairmanship of Tourism department secretary.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:07 IST
Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly to begin from July 28
  • Country:
  • India

The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly will commence from July 28, an official said on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday presided by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the official said. ''The cabinet approved the proposal of convening the 12th session (monsoon) of the fifth Jharkhand legislative assembly from July 28 to August 4. There will be six working days during the session,'' state cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said. As many as 35 proposals were approved by the cabinet including the setting up of Netarhat Tourism Development Authority under the chairmanship of Tourism department secretary. The authority will be responsible for developing tourism-related facilities and it will also be empowered to remove encroachment from the area, Dadel said. The Cabinet also gave its approval to the Jharkhand Tourist Trade Registration Rules, 2023. Besides, the proposal of setting up four power grid sub-stations in the DVC command area was also approved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023