Left Menu

Man arrested for raping daughter

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:16 IST
Man arrested for raping daughter
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in this district, police said.

The girl was allegedly raped on Sunday night.

She lodged a complaint at the Mau police station on Monday alleging that her 38-year-old father raped her in an inebriated state, Additional Superintendent of Police Chakrapani Tripathi said.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Tuesday, the Additional SP said.

He said the rape survivor's mother had left her husband a few years ago and the teenage girl was living with her father and younger brother.

Police said the girl's statement has been recorded and her medical examination conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023