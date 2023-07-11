Left Menu

Four students injured after inflammable material thrown inside classroom in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:19 IST
Four girl students were injured when some persons allegedly threw an inflammable material inside a classroom of a government school in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Government Mahatma Gandhi School in Mahua village when the students of sixth grade were attending their classes, a police official said.

He said the father of one of the victims filed a complaint with the police, alleging that two minors threw the inflammable substance inside the classroom.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 326A (punishment for acid attack) and further investigation is underway, the official said.

