Left Menu

Street dogs rescued from house in Delhi's RK Puram

Around 10 street dogs were rescued from a house in southwest Delhis RK Puram area, police said on Tuesday.On Monday, police received a call regarding dogs being subjected to cruelty at a house in RK Puram Sector-6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:26 IST
Street dogs rescued from house in Delhi's RK Puram
  • Country:
  • India

Around 10 street dogs were rescued from a house in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday, police received a call regarding dogs being subjected to cruelty at a house in RK Puram Sector-6. Police reached the spot and met caller Rahul, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that Khus Gode, who resides with his family in Sector-6 is mentally ill and used to feed the street dogs. He is undergoing treatment from IHBAS hospital, Shahdara. He had kept eight to 10 dogs in his house ''so that they can't bite anyone'', the officer said.

On Monday, an argument took place between Khus Gode and his neighbour Rahul on barking of the dogs, police said.

The MCD control room was informed in this regard following which the dogs were released from his house, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023