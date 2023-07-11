Left Menu

Start contempt proceedings against Gujarat lawyer for using 'unparliamentary' language: HC

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:26 IST
Start contempt proceedings against Gujarat lawyer for using 'unparliamentary' language: HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court has ordered initiation of contempt of court proceedings against a senior lawyer for allegedly using ''unparliamentary'' language before a single bench judge while arguing a matter.

The lawyer, Percy Kavina, proposed to apologise before the judge for his act, but the latter declined to accept his apology, leading to contempt of court proceedings.

A division bench of Justices AS Supehia and MR Mengdey then ordered commencement of suo motu (taking cognisance of a matter on its own) contempt of court proceedings against Kavina for his alleged use of unparliamentary language before the judge.

The language and the expression used by the senior lawyer before the single bench of Justice DM Desai on July 7 amounted to contempt of court, the bench observed on Monday and directed the HC registrar general to prepare a report on the incident.

Justice Supehia noted that whatever the lawyer has done was ''very serious'' and something that has ''lowered down the majesty and the dignity of the court.'' Kavina, who was present in the court on Monday, tendered an unconditional apology before the division bench and proposed to apologise before Justice Desai, too.

Upon the lawyer tendering an unconditional apology, the division bench directed him to do the same before the judge concerned. However, the judge refused to accept his apology and so the division bench initiated the proceedings.

The action against him was not about a judge but an institution, Justice Supehia observed.

The matter was kept for further consideration on July 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023