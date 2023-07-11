Left Menu

Govt doctor in Kerala arrested for taking bribes; Rs 15 lakh recovered from his home

An orthopaedic doctor of a Government Medical College Hospital here was caught by the vigilance wing of Kerala Police on Tuesday while allegedly accepting bribe, and cash worth more than Rs 15 lakh was recovered from his residence, officials said.

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:26 IST
Govt doctor in Kerala arrested for taking bribes; Rs 15 lakh recovered from his home
  • Country:
  • India

An orthopaedic doctor of a Government Medical College Hospital here was caught by the vigilance wing of Kerala Police on Tuesday while allegedly accepting bribe, and cash worth more than Rs 15 lakh was recovered from his residence, officials said. A simultaneous raid was also going on at his residence in Ernakulam too, the official said. An official of Kerala Police's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), which conducted the raids, said Dr Sherry Issac was arrested following a trap operation. The 60-year-old was arrested while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 from the relative of a patient who was allegedly denied timely treatment for her ailment, police said. He was arrested from a private clinic from nearby Ottupara.

Following his arrest, vigilance sleuths carried out a search of Issac's residence in Mulankunnathukavu, near here, and recovered more than Rs 15 lakh in cash, which was ''kept in a rash manner'' in old envelopes and bags.

The vigilance officials brought a counting machine to count the notes seized from his residence.

Officials said Rs 2,000 currency notes, which were withdrawn from circulation, were also recovered from there.

VACB officials said the cash recovered from his home was suspected to have been amassed through bribes.

The doctor's arrest was recorded, and a vigilance court sent him to judicial remand till July 25, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023