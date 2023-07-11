Left Menu

Jharkhand: Man's head found 9 km away 36 hours after torso found in forest

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:30 IST
The head of a man was found in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, 36 hours after his torso was found 9 km away, police said.

The torso of the man, yet to be identified, was found on Sunday evening in Lotwa forest in Ichak police station area, they said.

After a hectic search, the head was found 9 km away in a forest in Padma police station area, they added.

The head was sent to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for examination. The body has already been preserved at the mortuary of the hospital for identification, said Kumar Shibashish, the officer-in-charge of Ichak police station.

He said no arrest has been made yet in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

