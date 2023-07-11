Left Menu

Temporary drain planned next to Bhalswa landfill to tackle waterlogging: Mayor

18 and met with public and listened to their grievances.People told her the area gets heavily waterlogged during the rainy season every year and the waste from the landfill site also gets mixed with the water, according to a statement issued by her office.In order to get rid of the problem of waterlogging, people were informed about the plan to make a temporary drain by the MCD soon.Mayor Oberoi said there has been waterlogging in that area during the rainy season for the last many years.To solve this problem, a temporary drain is planned next to the Bhalswa landfill site.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 22:48 IST
Temporary drain planned next to Bhalswa landfill to tackle waterlogging: Mayor
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@OberoiShelly)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday inspected Bhalswa area and said a temporary drain has been planned next to the landfill site to address the problem of waterlogging in the locality.

Experts' opinion will be taken to ensure there is no loss of life and property, the mayor said.

Oberoi inspected Bhalswa ward no. 18 and met with public and listened to their grievances.

People told her the area gets ''heavily waterlogged'' during the rainy season every year and the waste from the landfill site also gets mixed with the water, according to a statement issued by her office.

In order to get rid of the problem of waterlogging, people were informed about the ''plan to make a temporary drain by the MCD soon''.

Mayor Oberoi said there has been waterlogging in that area during the rainy season for the last many years.

''To solve this problem, a temporary drain is planned next to the Bhalswa landfill site. Due to this, the water of Bhalswa landfill site will not come in the colonies. Experts' opinion will be taken in this regard, so that there is no loss of life and property,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023