Left Menu

Meghalaya minister's home attacked, 1 arrested

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 11-07-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 23:06 IST
Meghalaya minister's home attacked, 1 arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested after he allegedly threw stones at the residence of Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident happened around 7.30 pm, Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills Sylvester Nongtynger said.

The man, identified as Teibor Lyting -- a resident of Malki, is being interrogated to know if he acted alone or with a group, and also to find the motive of the attack, the officer said.

According to the minister's family, they heard noises of glass shattering.

''The attacker pelted stones twice following which we alerted the police,'' a family member said.

The incident happened days after the nearby police station at Laitumkhrah was attacked, and four vehicles parked on its campus were torched. The incident happened after a drunken brawl inside the police station escalated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023