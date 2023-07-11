Meghalaya minister's home attacked, 1 arrested
A man was arrested after he allegedly threw stones at the residence of Meghalaya minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday evening, police said.
The incident happened around 7.30 pm, Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills Sylvester Nongtynger said.
The man, identified as Teibor Lyting -- a resident of Malki, is being interrogated to know if he acted alone or with a group, and also to find the motive of the attack, the officer said.
According to the minister's family, they heard noises of glass shattering.
''The attacker pelted stones twice following which we alerted the police,'' a family member said.
The incident happened days after the nearby police station at Laitumkhrah was attacked, and four vehicles parked on its campus were torched. The incident happened after a drunken brawl inside the police station escalated.
Electric mattress explodes in Meghalaya; 1 killed Shillong, Jul 3 (PTI) A 38-year-old person was killed on Monday when an electric mattress stated to have exploded at his home in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, a police officer said. The person who had been unwell for the past three months was sleeping in his room at the time of the blast, the police officer said. The incident took place at the house of Pynsuklang Khongwir in Smit town in the morning hours. Glass panes of the house were smashed due to the impact of the explosion, a resident of the area said. A senior police officer who rushed to the spot said preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the explosion was overcharging of the electric mattress that the victim was sleeping upon. East Khasi Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtynger said, the family members mentioned that the deceased person had earlier attempted suicide twice. PTI JOP