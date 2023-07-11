Left Menu

Mumbai: Three more held for kidnapping bizman and trying to extort Rs 50 lakh by posing as cops

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 23:17 IST
Mumbai Police arrested three more men, days after a gang of six kidnapped a businessman and tried to extort Rs 50 lakh from him by posing as officers of the Anti-Narcotics Cell of police in Versova area, an official said on Tuesday.

The number of persons arrested so far in the case has risen to four.

On Sunday, unit 9 of the crime branch arrested gang leader Deepak Jadhav.

During the investigation the crime branch received specific information about the trio and nabbed them, the official said.

They are identified as Dilip Manjulkar (46), a resident of Washim district, Rustam Shah (32) and Sachin Malhotra (35)- both residents of Mumbai.

Malhotra was also wanted in a case registered against him in D N Nagar police station last year, the official said.

The incident occurred on Friday night when six men posed themselves as police officers, bundled the businessman in a car claiming he possessed illegal drugs and demanded Rs 50 lakh.

They threatened to kill him if he failed to give them money. The gang extorted property worth Rs 5.30 lakh and a mobile phone from the victim, the official said.

