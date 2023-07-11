Left Menu

Three cops injured while chasing hardcore criminal in Dharwad district

To evade arrest, Irani removed the roof tiles of the house he was hiding in and jumped into the adjacent house while fleeing but policemen pinned him down. In the melee, three policemen, including one from Karnataka, received minor injuries, the officer said.The accused has at least 100 cases registered against him across India, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-07-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 23:30 IST
Three policemen were injured while chasing and arresting a wanted criminal in Karnataka's Dharwad, a Thane Police officer said here on Tuesday. The incident occurred on July 7 when a team of policemen from Kalyan and local police in Dharwad surrounded a house in Alnavar town to nab the accused, identified as Kasim Irani (24), wanted in several cases of burglaries, chain-snatchings, and stealing vehicles. To evade arrest, Irani removed the roof tiles of the house he was hiding in and jumped into the adjacent house while fleeing but policemen pinned him down. In the melee, three policemen, including one from Karnataka, received minor injuries, the officer said.

The accused has at least 100 cases registered against him across India, he added.

