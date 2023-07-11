State Dept will respond Tuesday to House request on US Iran envoy
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 23:50 IST
The State Department said it will respond on Tuesday to a U.S. House of Representatives request for details about an investigation into U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, who is on leave after his security clearance went under review. "We will be responding to the committee today," spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.
Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, requested information about the investigation last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar holds firm ahead of U.S. durable goods, housing data
EXPLAINER-The China-U.S. military chill: do they talk at all?
First U.S. malaria cases diagnosed in decades in Florida and Texas
First U.S. malaria cases diagnosed in decades in Florida and Texas
First U.S. malaria cases diagnosed in decades in Florida and Texas