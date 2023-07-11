State Dept will respond Tuesday to House request on US Iran envoy

The State Department said it will respond on Tuesday to a U.S. House of Representatives request for details about an investigation into U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley, who is on leave after his security clearance went under review. "We will be responding to the committee today," spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, requested information about the investigation last week.

