Blinken has had conversations with Congress, including Senator Menendez, on F-16 sales to Turkey

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2023 23:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 23:52 IST
Blinken has had conversations with Congress, including Senator Menendez, on F-16 sales to Turkey
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to members of Congress in the past few weeks, including U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, about the sale of F-16s to Turkey that the Democratic Senator had blocked.

"I'm not going to characterize those conversations other than to say we have always made clear that we have supported the sale of F-16s to Turkey and we will continue to do so," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

