Maha: 26 years on, man wanted in cheating case in Mumbai nabbed from Ahmednagar district

Mumbai Police arrested a 47-year-old man, who had been on the run in a cheating case for the last 26 years, from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, an official said on Tuesday.

Bhausaheb Tijore is accused of cheating a woman of Rs 5 lakh under the pretext of getting her loan under a government scheme in 1997 in Mumbai's Antop Hill area, he said.

Based on the complaint, Tijore was arrested. He was granted bail but he never attended court after that, following which an arrest warrant was issued, the official said.

A team of police from Antop Hill has been searching for Tijore for several months. Recently, they got information that the accused used to visit his native place Pathardi in Ahmednagar district, he said.

He was arrested on July 9.

