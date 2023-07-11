Left Menu

Maharashtra: 50 sheep crushed to death by speeding truck in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-07-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 23:53 IST
As many as 50 sheep were crushed to death by a speeding truck on the Bhandara-Nagpur Highway near here in Maharashtra on early Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place under Mauda police station limits of Nagpur district.

According to the police, a shepherd, Gova Rabbani (53), a resident of Kutch in Gujarat, was taking a flock of sheep towards the Chapegadi Kuhi area at around 3.15 am when a speeding truck ran over them.

As many as 50 sheep were killed on the spot, while 15 others seriously injured, they said, adding the truck driver fled with the vehicle immediately after the accident. The accident caused a loss of Rs 5 lakh to the shepherd, said the police.

A case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act was registered by the police.

