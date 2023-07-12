Chinar Corps commander visits forward areas near LoC in Kashmir

General Officer Commanding of Army's Chinar Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Tuesday visited forward areas close to Line of Control in Kashmir to review the anti-infiltration grid. ''#ChinarCorps Cdr, visited frontline troops at Machhal, #Kupwara & Rampur, #Baramulla to review the Anti-Infiltration & CT Grid along #LoC, he was briefed by Commanders. The Corps Cdr complimented troops for maintaining the highest standards of combat readiness and operational preparedness,'' the Kashmir-based XV Corps, also known as the Chinar Corps, tweeted from its official handle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)