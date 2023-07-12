Couple drowns in Rajasthan's Barmer
A 30-year-old man and his wife drowned in a pond in Rajasthans Barmer district, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday evening.Gida Station Officer Bagduram said Pavani Devi 26, who went to fetch water from the pond in Jajwa Bhim village, slipped and fell into the water. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code CrPC that deals with unnatural death, police said.
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old man and his wife drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday evening.
Gida Station Officer Bagduram said Pavani Devi (26), who went to fetch water from the pond in Jajwa Bhim village, slipped and fell into the water. Her husband Mohan jumped into the water to save her, but both of them drowned.
He said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for postmortem.
The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday after the relatives of the deceased arrive. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that deals with unnatural death, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan
- Pavani Devi
- Rajasthan
- Barmer district
- Jajwa Bhim
- Section 174
- CrPC
ALSO READ
Rajasthan: 2 including minor killed after house collapses in Udaipur
Several parts of Rajasthan receive light to moderate rain
Elderly man killed in Rajasthan's Barmer
Student threatens family with 'extreme step', rescued by police in Rajasthan's Kota
Mumbai man killed, 3 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Bundi