Couple drowns in Rajasthan's Barmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2023 00:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 00:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man and his wife drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening.

Gida Station Officer Bagduram said Pavani Devi (26), who went to fetch water from the pond in Jajwa Bhim village, slipped and fell into the water. Her husband Mohan jumped into the water to save her, but both of them drowned.

He said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for postmortem.

The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday after the relatives of the deceased arrive. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that deals with unnatural death, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

