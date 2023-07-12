Left Menu

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv 2nd night in row

Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and its region a second night in row, with air defence systems engaged in repelling the strike, a Ukraine military official said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 04:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 04:41 IST
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv 2nd night in row

Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and its region a second night in row, with air defence systems engaged in repelling the strike, a Ukraine military official said. "The air raid alert is on! Air defence systems engaged in the region on approach to Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration for the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Kyiv military administration urged on its Telegram channel that people stay in shelters until the raids are over. Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems intercepting air objects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9

Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023