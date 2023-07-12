Left Menu

Senate Republican Tuberville calls white nationalists racist after taking heat

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 05:10 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 05:10 IST
Senate Republican Tuberville calls white nationalists racist after taking heat

Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said white nationalists are racist after having denied that earlier in the day, an incident that drew criticism from the chamber's top Democrat, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "White nationalists are racist," Tuberville, a first-term senator and former college football coach, told reporters on Tuesday afternoon, after a morning interview on CNN in which he said the opposite.

The Alabama senator's earlier comments defending white nationalists were not the only controversy involving him on Tuesday. Democratic President Joe Biden's nominee to become the top U.S. general earlier in the day warned that Tuberville's blockade of military promotions in a protest over abortion policy could have a far-reaching impact across the armed forces.

Tuberville has used a Senate procedure to hold up hundreds of military nominations. Hardline Republicans in both chambers of Congress have increasingly turned to stonewalling tactics in pursuit of conservative culture-war goals, with a group in the House last month bringing that chamber to a halt in protest over their leader Speaker Kevin McCarthy's deal with Biden to avoid a catastrophic debt default.

Schumer earlier on Tuesday took to the Senate floor to declare that Tuberville was "on a one-man mission to excuse and even defend the meaning of white nationalism." He called on Tuberville's fellow Republicans to urge him to apologize, recounting recent interviews in which he was asked about white nationalists serving in the U.S. military.

"I call them Americans," Tuberville responded during a May interview with an Alabama radio station. On Monday, Tuberville was pressed on that statement in an interview on CNN, and said: "If we are going to do away with most white people in this country out of the military, we've got huge problems."

In comments to reporters later Tuesday morning, he said that he was "totally against racism" but added: "If Democrats want to say that white nationalists are racist, I'm totally against that too." No. 2 Senate Republican John Thune, asked by reporters whether Tuberville should issue an apology for his remarks, said there is no place in the Republican Party, the military or the country for white nationalism.

"I'm not sure exactly what it was he thinks he was saying there," Thune said. "I'm sure it's probably something different than how, perhaps, it's being interpreted." Tuberville, who came to the Senate in 2021, has blocked Biden's military nominees to protest the Pentagon's practice of funding travel costs for abortions for service members and their dependents.

The Defense Department began providing that funding after the Supreme Court last year struck down the Roe v. Wade ruling granting a constitutional right to abortion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9

Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023