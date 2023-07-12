Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US says it no longer deems Donald Trump immune from E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

Donald Trump suffered a legal defeat on Tuesday as the U.S. government reversed its earlier position that the former president could be immune from the writer E. Jean Carroll's $10 million defamation lawsuit against him. In a letter to Trump's and Carroll's lawyers, the U.S. Department of Justice said it no longer believed Trump acted within the scope of his office and employment as president in June 2019, when he denied having raped Carroll in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Biden's pick for top U.S. general warns on Republican blocking promotions

President Joe Biden's nominee to become the top U.S. general warned on Tuesday that a Republican senator's blockade of military promotions could have a far-reaching impact across the U.S. armed forces, affecting troops and their families. "We will lose talent," General Charles "CQ" Brown, the outgoing Air Force chief of staff, told his Senate confirmation hearing to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from California prison

Leslie Van Houten, once part of the "Manson family" that carried out Charles Manson's orders in a killing spree that terrorized Los Angeles in 1969, was released from prison on parole on Tuesday after 53 years, her lawyer said. Her release had been expected after California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced he would give up trying to deny parole for Van Houten, 73, who was serving a life sentence.

US court revives lawsuit against Royal Caribbean over toddler's death

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises by the parents of an 18-month-old girl who died after slipping through her grandfather's hands and falling through an open cruise ship window. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta restored two negligence claims over the July 2019 death of Chloe Wiegand, who had been in a children's play area aboard the ship Freedom of the Seas, which was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Vermont capital submerged in floodwaters with dam on verge of capacity

A dam upstream from the Vermont state capital was holding at maximum capacity on Tuesday after "catastrophic" flooding shut down roadways leading out of Montpelier and trapped people in their homes. The Wrightsville Dam, which forms a reservoir four miles (6.4 km) north of Montpelier, neared the point at which a spillway would need to release water into the North Branch of the Winooski River, city officials said.

U.S. students trailing pre-pandemic learning levels, new study shows

U.S. students have not caught back up to pre-COVID levels of learning in math and reading, with Black and Hispanic pupils among the hardest hit by the pandemic, a study released on Tuesday showed. The analysis by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) highlights the continuing toll on education from the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to prolonged school closures and remote learning for millions of school children.

Trump seeks to delay trial in classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump and his aide Walt Nauta have asked a federal court in Florida to postpone their criminal trial in a classified documents case, saying Trump's busy presidential campaign schedule ahead of the 2024 election will make the current trial schedule "untenable." "President Trump is running for President of the United States and is currently the likely Republican Party nominee. This undertaking requires a tremendous amount of time and

US climate envoy John Kerry to travel to China next week

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Monday will become the Biden administration's third senior official to visit China in recent weeks after trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. A U.S. official said on Tuesday that Kerry would visit from Monday to Thursday.

Iowa lawmakers debate six-week abortion ban in special session

Iowa's Republican-controlled legislature was poised to pass a bill in a special session on Tuesday that would ban abortions as soon as fetal cardiac activity can be detected, after around six weeks of pregnancy and before most women know they are pregnant. Lawmakers and Iowans on both sides of the issue weighed in on the bill in a room in the State Capitol, as abortion rights activists held a loud protest just outside. Republican Governor Kim Reynolds called the special session after the Midwestern state's Supreme Court on June 16 blocked a similar measure passed in 2018 from going into effect.

Senate Republican Tuberville calls white nationalists racist after taking heat

Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said white nationalists are racist after having denied that earlier in the day, an incident that drew criticism from the chamber's top Democrat, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "White nationalists are racist," Tuberville, a first-term senator and former college football coach, told reporters on Tuesday afternoon, after a morning interview on CNN in which he said the opposite.

