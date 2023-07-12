PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Hunt orders ministers to find 2 bln stg savings for public sector pay rises - UK ministers intervene in 8 deals involving China-linked investment

- US judge denies FTC attempt to block Microsoft's Activision deal - EU set to clear Broadcom's $69bn acquisition of VMware

- BBC crisis deepens with new allegations against presenter Overview

- British chancellor Jeremy Hunt has ordered ministers to find over 2 billion pounds ($2.59 billion) of savings to fund 6% public sector pay rises this year, as he prepares to hold crunch talks with Rishi Sunak on the matter. - UK ministers used national security powers to intervene in eight transactions involving Chinese-linked investment in British companies in the past year, underlining their concern over the potential for Beijing to gain influence over vital industries.

- Microsoft has moved closer to securing its $75bn purchase of Activision Blizzard after a U.S. federal judge rejected the Federal Trade Commission's attempt to halt the deal and the UK's competition watchdog signalled it was open to discussing a merger it had previously rejected. - EU regulators are set to clear Broadcom $69 billion acquisition of cloud software company VMware, leaving competition authorities in the UK and US as holdouts to finalising one of the biggest tech takeovers.

- The crisis engulfing the BBC deepened on Tuesday after new allegations of abusive behaviour by a top presenter already accused of paying money for explicit pictures of a young person. ($1 = 0.7730 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)