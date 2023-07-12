DIARY-Top Economic Events to Sep. 28

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - Philip R. Lane, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank participates in a panel at the NBER conference "Summer Institute 2023 - Macro, Money and Financial Frictions" in Cambridge Massachusetts, USA. – 1345 GMT ARNOLD, Maryland - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks on inflation before the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce - 1230 GMT.

ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Financial and Payments Inclusion" before the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta 2023 Payments Inclusion Forum: "Breaking Barriers" - 1700 GMT CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in "Banking Solvency and Monetary Policy" panel before the National Bureau of Economic Research Summer Institute: Macro, Money and Financial Frictions." – 1345 GMT CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "FedNow" before a session on Instant Payment Systems before the National Bureau of Economic Research Summer Institute: Macro, Money and Financial Frictions," in Cambridge – 2000 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report – 0600 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. THURSDAY, JULY 13

** SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in CNBC live interview - 1510 GMT. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Money Marketeers of New York University – 2245 GMT BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB board member Fabio Panetta in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels TOTRONTO - Philippines' economic managers including the central bank governor, ministers of finance, budget and economic planning hold Philippine Economic Briefing in Toronto - 1300 GMT.

FRIDAY, JULY 14 BRUSSELS - Participation by Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos in Ecofin meeting in Brussels.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19 LONDON - Bank of England's Deputy Governor, Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden gives a speech on quantitative tightening, chaired by Money Macro and Finance Society – 1600 GMT.

TUESDAY, JULY 25 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July – 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 26) WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its July 12 rate decision. - 1730 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 27 FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 28) TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 15 and 16 - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its July 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 25-26, 2023 - 1800 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 17 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, AUGUST 18 HAMAR, Norway - Norges Bank Deputy Governor Oystein Borsum and the executive director for monetary policy of Norway's central bank, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, will give lectures for the bank's regional network in Region Inland. – 0700 GMT TUESDAY, AUGUST 22 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for August – 1230 GMT WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 ** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1400 GMT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 ** CALGARY, Canada – Speech by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem at Calgary Chamber of Commerce – 1830 GMT.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 ** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1600 GMT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Sept. 20) WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

** OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its September 6 rate decision - 1730 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - Interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report - 0830 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Sept. 22) FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

OSLO - Speech by Governor of Norges Bank Ida Wolden Bache to Norges Bank's Regional Network Sor – 0800 GMT. TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jul. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT

