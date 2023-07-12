Taiwan reports 32 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone
Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that in the past 24 hours it had detected 32 Chinese air force planes entering the island's air defence identification zone.
That included four nuclear-capable H-6 bombers which flew to Taiwan's south and into the Pacific before heading back to China, according to a map the ministry provided.
