North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile – Japan Coast Guard
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-07-2023 06:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 06:40 IST
- Country:
- Japan
North Korea fired what could have been a ballistic missile, Japan's Coast Guard and Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
No further information was immediately available.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defence Ministry
- Coast Guard
- North Korea
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Wagner group preparing to hand over equipment to Russia's defence ministry - RIA
Kremlin refers questions about General Surovikin's fate to the defence ministry
Kremlin refers questions about General Surovikin's fate to the defence ministry
LCA Tejas and its future variants will form mainstay of IAF: Defence ministry
Russia repels attack from five Ukrainian drones -defence ministry