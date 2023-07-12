North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile -South Korea military

(Adds South Korea military statement, details) TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) -

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday, a launch also reported by Japan's military. No further details were immediately available about the launch, which came barely a month after North Korea's last launch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)