North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile -South Korea military
Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2023 06:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 06:53 IST
(Adds South Korea military statement, details) TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) -
North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday, a launch also reported by Japan's military. No further details were immediately available about the launch, which came barely a month after North Korea's last launch.
