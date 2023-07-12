Fire breaks out at Angarsk oil refinery in Russia's Siberia - local governor

A fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at an oil refinery in the Siberian city of Angarsk, the governor of the Irkutsk region where the city is located, said. "Let me say immediately: there were no casualties," the governor, Igor Kobzev, said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that nearby oil tanks were being cooled while fire brigades were battling the flames. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

