Left Menu

S.Korea opposition lawmakers want more experts to review Fukushima discharge plan

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 12-07-2023 07:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 07:21 IST
S.Korea opposition lawmakers want more experts to review Fukushima discharge plan
  • Country:
  • South Korea

More expert organizations should take part in reviewing Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater into the sea in addition to the U.N nuclear watchdog, South Korea's opposition lawmakers said on Wednesday while visiting Japan.

Democratic Party lawmaker Wi Seong-gon made the comment in a joint statement at a press conference. The statement was also supported by eight members of Japan's parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9

Masked men burn market in Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023