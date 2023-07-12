S.Korea opposition lawmakers want more experts to review Fukushima discharge plan
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 12-07-2023 07:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 07:21 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
More expert organizations should take part in reviewing Japan's plan to release Fukushima wastewater into the sea in addition to the U.N nuclear watchdog, South Korea's opposition lawmakers said on Wednesday while visiting Japan.
Democratic Party lawmaker Wi Seong-gon made the comment in a joint statement at a press conference. The statement was also supported by eight members of Japan's parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- Fukushima
- Democratic Party
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Yoon names conservative scholar as unification minister
World News Roundup: Home of French mayor ram-raided and torched by rioters; South Korea's Yoon tells unification ministry to be less soft on North and more
South Korea's Yoon tells unification ministry to be less soft on North
South Korea's Yoon tells unification ministry to be less soft on North
Soccer-South Korea's Ji wants her generation to sign off in style at World Cup