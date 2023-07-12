China's Premier Li calls for 'transparent' regulation of platform firms
Chinese government at all levels should improve the regulation of platform firms to make it more transparent and predictable, Chinese state media CCTV reported on Wednesday, citing a symposium chaired by Chinese premier Li Qiang.
Companies including Meituan, Alibaba Cloud and Douyin attended the meeting, CCTV reported.
