Russia's General Surovikin is currently 'resting', lawmaker says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 17:04 IST
General Sergei Surovikin, a deputy commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine, is "currently resting", a lawmaker from the ruling party said on Wednesday.
Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defence Committee, is heard saying in a video posted on social media: "Surovikin is currently resting. (He is) not available for now."
Surovikin has not been since in public since a June 23-24 armed mutiny by mercenary fighters, and there have been unconfirmed reports that he was detained for questioning.
