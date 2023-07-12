Landslide kills man in Sikkim

A 40-year-old man was killed in a landslide in North Sikkim on Wednesday, police said.

The landslide triggered by heavy rains took place Lingya village under Sakyong Pentong Gram Panchayat Unit (GPU), they added. The body has been recovered and handed over to his family after post-mortem, they said.

