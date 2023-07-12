Slovakia will buy 160 Oshkosh light military vehicles -defence ministry
The JLTV vehicles made by U.S.-based Oshkosh will cost $190 million which the NATO member will draw from U.S. Foreign Military Financing funds, the Slovak Defence Ministry said. The wheeled light infantry vehicles will include versions with both automatic and manned turrets with machine guns. Delivery is planned for 2025, it said.
Slovakia will buy 160 light tactical vehicles for its armed forces and pay for them using U.S. government aid, the Slovak government agreed on Wednesday. The JLTV vehicles made by U.S.-based Oshkosh will cost $190 million which the NATO member will draw from U.S. Foreign Military Financing funds, the Slovak Defence Ministry said.
The wheeled light infantry vehicles will include versions with both automatic and manned turrets with machine guns. The deal includes servicing, spare parts and training, the ministry said. Delivery is planned for 2025, it said.
