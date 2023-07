BRIEF-Suez Canal Economic Zone signs new contracts within Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone worth $60 mln

* STATEMENT: SUEZ CANAL ECONOMIC ZONE SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITHIN SOKHNA INTEGRATED INDUSTRIAL ZONE

* THE AGREEMENTS ARE WORTH $60 MILLION - STATEMENT * THE AGREEMENTS WHICH HAVE BEEN DONE WITH CHINESE COMPANIES INCORPORATE TEXTILE INDUSTRIES, AND CAR ASSEMBLY AND "OTHER PROJECTS WHICH WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN THE NEXT PHASE" THE STATEMENT SAYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

