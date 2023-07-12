Left Menu

Seven Hong Kong prison officers arrested after gang-rape allegations

Broadcaster Cable TV said the female victim had been invited to a party in an apartment complex in Hong Kong's bustling Tsim Sha Tsui district which seven correctional officers also attended. Three male officers are suspected of raping the 31-year old woman at the apartment, while four other officers masturbated as they watched the incident by the bed, the South China Morning Post reported.

Seven Hong Kong prison officers arrested after gang-rape allegations
Seven Hong Kong prison officers were arrested and suspended from work on Wednesday, the city's Correctional Services Department said, after local media reported officers sexually assaulted and gang-raped a woman after a party over the weekend.

Broadcaster Cable TV said the female victim had been invited to a party in an apartment complex in Hong Kong's bustling Tsim Sha Tsui district which seven correctional officers also attended.

Three male officers are suspected of raping the 31-year old woman at the apartment, while four other officers masturbated as they watched the incident by the bed, the South China Morning Post reported. The victim told the police she was drunk and passed out before she was raped, the paper said. She reported the case to the police after she regained consciousness the next morning alone and naked in the flat, the paper said.

Police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

