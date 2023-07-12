Left Menu

China's Premier Li urges transparent regulation of platform firms

Chinese local governments need to make the regulation of platform firms more transparent, predictable and less costly, Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday, in his latest push to address the country's broader economic issues. Last week, Chinese authorities announced a 7.12 billion yuan ($990.10 million) fine for Ant Group, which gave investors hope a regulatory crackdown on China's technology sector is over.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 17:49 IST
China's Premier Li urges transparent regulation of platform firms
Chinese local governments need to make the regulation of platform firms more transparent, predictable and less costly, Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday, in his latest push to address the country's broader economic issues.

Last week, Chinese authorities announced a 7.12 billion yuan ($990.10 million) fine for Ant Group, which gave investors hope a regulatory crackdown on China's technology sector is over. The platform economy is providing an engine for innovation and development, Li was quoted as saying at a symposium.

Those attending included Meituan, Alibaba Cloud and Douyin, CCTV reported. "Governments at all levels should endeavour to create a fair and competitive market environment, and improve policies on investment access," Li also reportedly said.

He added, China would improve policies and rules to promote the sound and sustainable development of the platform economy. The world's second largest economy faces multiple challenges, including a lack of confidence among private investors, a high youth jobless rate, mounting local debt burdens and a sluggish property market. Platform firms used to be a major source of employment, keenly sought out by graduates.

In another sign China's attitude to the sector is softening after a nearly three-year crackdown, also on Wednesday, China's state planner praised Tencent and Alibaba in a statement detailing a study it had done on platform companies. ($1 = 7.1912 Chinese yuan renminbi)

