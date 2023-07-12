Canada pledges $450 million for UN climate change fund

Canada will contribute $450 million to the United Nations' main fund to help developing countries cope with climate change, the country's climate minister said on Wednesday.

Steven Guilbeault said the commitment was a 50% increase from Canada's previous pledge, made in 2019, to the UN Green Climate Fund. He called on other countries to also step up their contributions.

