US condemns North Korea missile test, will protect allies -White House

The White House condemned North Korea's firing of an intercontinential ballistic missile off its coast on Wednesday, and said it would take all necessary measures to ensure its security and that of South Korea and Japan.

"The door has not closed on diplomacy, but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions and instead choose diplomatic engagement," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement.

