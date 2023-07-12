HCL Q1 net profit slips 11 pc
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 18:25 IST
- Country:
- India
IT services firm HCL Technologies on Wednesday reported an 11 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June 2023.
Its net profit was Rs 3,531 crore in the April-June period compared to Rs 3,981 crore in the same period last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HCL Technologies
- Rs 3
- 531
Advertisement