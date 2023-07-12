US Domestic News Roundup: US says it no longer deems Donald Trump immune from E. Jean Carroll lawsuit; Biden's pick for top U.S. general warns on Republican blocking promotions and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US says it no longer deems Donald Trump immune from E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

Donald Trump suffered a legal defeat on Tuesday as the U.S. government reversed its earlier position that the former president could be immune from the writer E. Jean Carroll's $10 million defamation lawsuit against him. In a letter to Trump's and Carroll's lawyers, the U.S. Department of Justice said it no longer believed Trump acted within the scope of his office and employment as president in June 2019, when he denied having raped Carroll in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Biden's pick for top U.S. general warns on Republican blocking promotions

President Joe Biden's nominee to become the top U.S. general warned on Tuesday that a Republican senator's blockade of military promotions could have a far-reaching impact across the U.S. armed forces, affecting troops and their families. "We will lose talent," General Charles "CQ" Brown, the outgoing Air Force chief of staff, told his Senate confirmation hearing to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from California prison

Leslie Van Houten, once part of the "Manson family" that carried out Charles Manson's orders in a killing spree that terrorized Los Angeles in 1969, was released from prison on parole on Tuesday after 53 years, her lawyer said. Her release had been expected after California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday announced he would give up trying to deny parole for Van Houten, 73, who was serving a life sentence.

Vermont capital submerged in floodwaters with dam on verge of capacity

A dam upstream from the Vermont state capital was holding at maximum capacity on Tuesday after "catastrophic" flooding shut down roadways leading out of Montpelier and trapped people in their homes. The Wrightsville Dam, which forms a reservoir four miles (6.4 km) north of Montpelier, neared the point at which a spillway would need to release water into the North Branch of the Winooski River, city officials said.

U.S. students trailing pre-pandemic learning levels, new study shows

U.S. students have not caught back up to pre-COVID levels of learning in math and reading, with Black and Hispanic pupils among the hardest hit by the pandemic, a study released on Tuesday showed. The analysis by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) highlights the continuing toll on education from the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to prolonged school closures and remote learning for millions of school children.

Racism underlies disparities in maternal mortality in Americas -UN report

High rates of pregnancy-related deaths among women of African descent in North and South America are likely due largely to racism in the form of verbal and physical abuse from health care providers, denial of quality care, and refusal of pain relief, a U.N. report found. The new analysis by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) refutes misconceptions that Black women's lifestyle choices or genetics underlie their poorer childbirth experiences, the authors said.

Iowa legislature passes six-week abortion ban in special session

Iowa's Republican-controlled legislature passed a bill in a special session on Tuesday banning abortions as soon as fetal cardiac activity can be detected, after around six weeks of pregnancy and before most women know they are pregnant. The ban is expected to swiftly be signed into law by Republican Governor Kim Reynolds, who called the special session after the Midwestern state's Supreme Court on June 16 blocked a similar measure passed in 2018 from going into effect.

Biden's approval rating lingers at 40%, economy remains top worry -Reuters/Ipsos

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating held steady at 40% in early July, close to the lowest levels of his presidency, as economic worries continued to trouble Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll this week. The three-day online poll, which asked Americans, "Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?" and ended on Monday, showed a marginal decrease from his 41% approval rating a month earlier, within the survey's three percentage point margin of error.

Senate Republican Tuberville calls white nationalists racist after taking heat

Republican U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday said white nationalists are racist after having denied that earlier in the day, an incident that drew criticism from the chamber's top Democrat, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "White nationalists are racist," Tuberville, a first-term senator and former college football coach, told reporters on Tuesday afternoon, after a morning interview on CNN in which he said the opposite.

Chinese hackers accessed government emails, Microsoft says

Chinese state-linked hackers secretly accessed email accounts at around 25 organisations, including government agencies, in a sweeping cyberespionage campaign by a group which primarily targets entities in Western Europe, Microsoft said on Wednesday. The hacking group, which Microsoft dubbed Storm-0558, forged digital authentication tokens to access webmail accounts running on the firm's Outlook service, Microsoft said in a statement on its website. The activity began in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)