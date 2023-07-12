World News Roundup: Wanted Hong Kong activist fears for safety, hopes for U.S. asylum; S.Korea's Yoon asks Japan for OK to send experts to monitor Fukushima water release and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Wanted Hong Kong activist fears for safety, hopes for U.S. asylum

For Anna Kwok, a Washington-based Hong Kong activist, the imposition of a Hong Kong police bounty for her arrest has underscored the urgency of her bid for political asylum at a time of growing tensions between the United States and China. The Hong Kong native, who left the territory in early 2020, is part of a small band of overseas activists speaking out on human rights violations in the global financial hub in the aftermath of a China-imposed national security law.

S.Korea's Yoon asks Japan for OK to send experts to monitor Fukushima water release

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked to send South Korean experts to monitor the planned release of water from Japan's tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear plant during a meeting on Wednesday with the Japanese prime minister, Yoon's office said.

The two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania, during which they also condemned North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile as a serious provocation that escalates tension.

Palestinian President Abbas visits Jenin, trying to calm tension

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday, days after three of his senior officials were forced to flee a funeral by crowds furious at their response to an Israeli assault days earlier. The anger of the crowd at the funeral for fighters killed in the two-day long Israeli operation highlighted the deep unpopularity of the Palestinian Authority and the widening rifts among different Palestinian factions.

NATO allies offer security assurances for Ukraine on path to membership

The United States, Britain and global allies prepared to unveil new security assurances for Ukraine at a NATO summit on Wednesday, designed to protect the country from future attacks while Kyiv strives towards membership of the alliance. The prospect of long-term protection from members of the world's most powerful military bloc comes a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried as "absurd" NATO's refusal to offer an invite or timetable for Ukraine's entry into the alliance.

Top Russian general not seen since mutiny is 'resting', lawmaker says

General Sergei Surovikin, a deputy commander of Russia's military operations in Ukraine who has not been seen in public since last month's armed mutiny by mercenary fighters, is "resting", a lawmaker from the ruling party said on Wednesday. Andrei Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defence Committee, is heard saying in a video posted on social media: "Surovikin is currently resting. (He is) not available for now."

Biden to cap NATO summit with unity plea, as Russia-Ukraine war drags on

President Joe Biden will tout diplomatic victories in war-weary Europe when he speaks at a NATO summit on Wednesday, celebrating the unity of the U.S.-led alliance over Ukraine as a promise to restore a divided world. Speaking in Lithuania at the end of an eventful two-day meeting on Russia's doorstep, Biden plans to highlight new assistance for Ukraine and the U.S. role in ushering Sweden into the military alliance despite divisions among Western governments over how to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

Ukraine reports some 'success' in fighting near Bakhmut

Ukraine on Wednesday reported some success in fighting near the Russian-occupied eastern city of Bakhmut as its troops press on with a counteroffensive against Moscow's forces. Heavy fighting and Russian drone strikes on Ukrainian cities have continued while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is in Vilnius for meetings with NATO leaders who are holding a summit in the Lithuanian capital.

North Korea fires ICBM as South Korea, Japan leaders meet at NATO

North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) off its east coast on Wednesday, prompting condemnations from leaders of South Korea and Japan who met on the sidelines of a NATO summit. The launch came after heated complaints from North Korea in recent days, accusing American spy planes of violating airspace in its economic zones, condemning a recent visit to South Korea by an American nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine, and promising to take steps in reaction.

Trans advocates in Russia brace for proposed gender surgery ban

Elle Solomina is 36, but she says her life truly began in 2021, when she changed her gender to female in her official Russian identification documents. The IT worker is now watching the path she took to self-acceptance crumble, as Russia is poised to outlaw gender changes in IDs and gender-affirming medical care, including surgery.

Ukraine says NATO summit results are good, not ideal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday the results of a NATO summit were good, but would have been ideal if Kyiv had received an invitation to join the Western military alliance. Zelenskiy said NATO's recognition that Ukraine did not need to follow a Membership Action Plan (MAP) was important, adding that the former Soviet state had advanced considerably in its compatibility with the alliance.

